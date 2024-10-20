Real Sociedad survive major scare as star player allays knee injury fears

Real Sociedad have had a tough start to the season, but in recent weeks, things have turned around. Imanol Alguacil’s side are now unbeaten in four La Liga matches, and on Saturday, they defeated Girona 1-0 at Montilivi.

Alex Remiro played a big hand in that success, as he made three saves to keep a clean sheet. However, he did also suffer an injury scare, and initially, there was a lot of concern for the Spain goalkeeper as he suffered the blow to his knee.

However, Remiro has now confirmed that he is okay, allaying supporters’ fears through a message on Instagram (via MD).

“Luckily everything has been a scare. Thank you very much to everyone, let’s keep going.”

Real Sociedad will be very relieved that Remiro is okay. He should be fit to face Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, although he could be rested for that one with next weekend’s Basque derby against Osasuna in mind.