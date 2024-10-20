Real Madrid star’s injury recovery still on track despite numerous setbacks

Following the departures of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin during the summer, Real Madrid have been forced to do with Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as their only recognised centre-back options – Carlo Ancelotti also has Jesus Vallejo at his disposal, although he does not count on him at all.

Ancelotti also has David Alaba, although the Austrian international has been out of action since tearing his ACL last December. It’s been almost 11 months since then, and although he has suffered multiple setbacks during the recovery phase, Marca say that he is still on track to return when expected.

Alaba’s injury, which he suffered against Villarreal, was complicated. Because of this, Real Madrid have been hesitant to set a definitive return date. However, he is entering the final stretch now, as he is back training on an individual basis.

Once Alaba returns to the group, he will afforded 2-3 weeks to build up his sharpness before he can be re-included in Real Madrid’s matchday squad. The club will hope that day comes sooner rather than later.