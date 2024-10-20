Real Madrid intend to re-sign midfielder if promising development continues

During the summer, Real Madrid raised a significant amount of money through selling some of their young talent in La Fabrica. The highest-profile player to move on was Nico Paz – he left for Serie A newcomers Como, who are managed by former Barcelona and Spain star Cesc Fabregas.

Paz has made a strong start to life in Italy, and that continued on Saturday as he scored his first goal for Como in their 1-1 draw against Parma.

Real Madrid have a buy-back clause for Paz, and as per Marca, they are following his progress in Italy with a keen eye. They will hope that his development continues at this current rate, and if so, it is inevitable that he is brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric’s expected departure next summer could work in Paz’s favour, as he would be a low-cost replacement for Real Madrid. However, it is still far too early to say whether a return is possible, and the picture will only become clearer as next summer approaches.