Real Betis consider January exit for attacker following loss of prominence

Aside from Giovani Lo Celso, Real Betis’ attacking players have struggled this season. One of those to have made no impact at all is Juanmi – in seven appearances (three starts), he has not managed to register a goal or assist.

Ez Abde has been Manuel Pellegrini’s preferred option on the left wing, but even when the Moroccan does not play, Juanmi is not counted on. Vitor Roque started there against Osasuna, and he even managed to score.

According to ED, Juanmi has lost a lot of prominence since the start of the season, and as a result, Betis would now consider letting him leave during the winter transfer window – provided that an acceptable offer were to arrive.

Betis should welcome Isco back from injury by December/January, so that is another spot in the attacking pecking order that Juanmi will fall. It makes sense to move him on, especially if he can be upgraded upon.