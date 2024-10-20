Pessimism reigns at Barcelona as Frenkie de Jong suffers another setback

Barcelona’s fixture against Sevilla on Sunday evening is seen as the perfect match to give Frenkie de Jong his first start in almost six months. The Dutch midfielder has made cameos against Young Boys and Alaves, but with two crunch matches coming up against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, he needs to continuing getting back to 100% match sharpness.

It was almost certain that de Jong would start against Sevilla, but after Hansi Flick confirmed that the 27-year-old has been suffering with discomfort in the last 24 hours, Diario AS say that Barcelona are pessimistic of his chances of being able to feature at all at the Estadi Olimpic on Sunday.

There's some pessimism with De Jong's feelings. He may not even make the squad list. @sergidejuan9, @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 20, 2024

De Jong will test himself during Sunday’s early morning session, and after this point, it will be known whether he can start for Barcelona. Flick will be desperate to give him a chance to play in the starting line-up, although at this stage, it’s more certain that Eric Garcia will be playing alongside Marc Casado.