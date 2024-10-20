Pedri: Gavi deserved special night for Barcelona return

Barcelona’s return to La Liga action featured a host of positives including a first sight of Gavi for 11 months.

La Blaugrana flexed against Sevilla as they scored five or more goals in a game for the fourth time this season.

Victory pushes them back out in front at the top of the table with a three point lead at the summit at the end of the weekend’s action.

Pedri netted a superb third goal of the campaign, in between doubles from the in-form Robert Lewandowski, and second half substitute Pablo Torre.

The home fans erupted as Gavi came on for Pedri on 83 minutes, with the Canarian passing the captain’s armband to his friend, as he finally returned to action.

The Spanish international has missed just under a year after a serious knee injury and his return is a major boost for the ongoing campaign.

Special moment for Gavi. 🔵🔴🔙©️ pic.twitter.com/gEszi0SCFl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2024

“Tonight was very important for the upcoming matches. We had to leave with a good feeling and three points”, as per reports from Marca.

“Gavi deserves this moment. He’s a hard worker and a great guy. You can see the fans love him very much.”

A cameo for Gavi will help his overall fitness build up and he could feature against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.