Manchester United and Chelsea prepared to move for Barcelona star if contract talks stall

Barcelona are currently working on several contracts for some of the core members of Hansi Flick’s first team squad. Pedri and Gavi, who both see their current deals expire in 2026, are in the process of extending their stays, and another that has been undergoing negotiations with the Catalan giants is Ronald Araujo.

Araujo is also out of contract in 2026, and his future is more precarious that Pedri and Gavi, who are destined to continue at Barcelona for many years to come. However, negotiations are said to going well at this stage, although there is always a chance that things could fall through.

Should that happen, CaughtOffside say that Manchester United and Chelsea would be prepared to make a move for Araujo – if a new contract cannot be agreed with Barcelona by next summer, it would significantly decrease his value with only a year remaining on his current deal.

For now, Araujo is focused on his return to action. Barcelona hope to have him fit in the next six weeks, while they will also be desperate to ensure that he remains in Catalonia for many, many years to come.