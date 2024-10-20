Luka Modric shrugs off age reminders after Real Madrid record break

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric continues to prove age is just a number this season.

The Croatian international produced a superb cameo off the bench as Los Blancos sealed a winning return to La Liga action this weekend.

The veteran campaigner laid on a perfect assist for Vinicius Junior to net the winner in a 2-1 victory away at Celta Vigo.

Alongside a key contribution off the bench in Galicia, Modric also set a new record, as the oldest player to appear for the club.

At 39 years and 40 days, in his 13th season at the club, Modric overhauled the benchmark of the iconic Ferenc Puskas as he remains evergreen in the Spanish capital.

🇭🇷 Another Real Madrid record broken by Luka Modric as he surpasses Ferenc Puskas 👏 https://t.co/lrf29DjxDr — Football España (@footballespana_) October 19, 2024

Despite the constant debate surrounding his age, Modric insisted it is not a key focus for him, as he prepares to lead Real Madrid into a key run of games across all competitions in the coming weeks.

“I don’t like being reminded of my age, but it’s impressive. I’m very proud to break this historic record and continue at the best club in the world”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I feel good physically. I’m playing, which is what I want, but the most important thing is the team. When it’s my turn, I will give my best to help the team win games.

“We have to keep going because we have some very difficult weeks ahead in La Liga and the Champions League. We have to be united, because we have lots of quality, but quality alone is not enough.”