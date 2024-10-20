Liverpool join Barcelona in race to sign Bundesliga defender

Barcelona are already looking to the free agent market, as they aim to improve Hansi Flick’s squad next summer. At this stage, one of their leading targets is Jonathan Tah, whose Bayer Leverkusen contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Tah has been on Barcelona’s radar for several months, and he is seen as an upgrade on the current squad options in central defence – especially as a low-cost signing. However, it will not be easy for the Catalans to secure his signature, with competition building.

As per TEAMtalk (via MD), Liverpool are the latest club to show interest in Tah, as they consider options ahead of the possible departure of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract is also expiring next June.

Bayern Munich have also been following Tah, so Barcelona will find it tough to compete financially with the clubs in for the German defender. If they do go for him on a pre-contract, it won’t be straightforward.