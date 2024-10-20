La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid fight back against Leganes as Getafe hold Villarreal

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Sunday’s La Liga action saw three key games ahead of Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid showed class and steel to secure a fight back derby victory over Leganes as Getafe snatched a late draw at in-form Villarreal.

Let’s see how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Mallorca 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Mallorca were forced to wait until the final seconds to extend their positive run of recent form as they edged out Rayo Vallecano in Palma.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side have now won four of their last five league outings to move up to sixth in the table overnight.

The hosts created chances throughout, but they were kept at bay by a resilient away defence, until the final 15 minutes.

Just as Rayo looked set to be holding on for a draw, Vedat Muriqi gambled on a near post corner, to head home the winner.

📺 RELIVE – Vedat Muriqi is back to scoring ways after his absence due to injury! Unstoppable!

pic.twitter.com/6FGisgxm5t — Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 (@kosovanfooty_EN) October 20, 2024

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Leganes

Los Rojiblancos needed a late rally to avoid a shock loss to Leganes as Yvan Neyou netted his first ever La Liga goal.

That strike had Leganes fans dreaming of a huge result against their esteemed neighbours but the hosts class shone through in the final 20 minutes.

Alexander Sorloth’s close range finish tied the game before Antoine Griezmann slid the home side in front.

⚽️✅ La carrera de Giuliano y el golito del 7 rojiblanco. pic.twitter.com/6LwvxYIVoI — GxlDeAzpi (@GxllDeAzpi) October 20, 2024

Griezmann was then handed a VAR reprieve, as his red card was overturned, before Sorloth added his second of the game in added time.

Villarreal 1-1 Getafe

Villarreal have lost just once at home this season but they were forced to settle for a point against a dogged Getafe in Castellon.

Santi Comesana’s rocket put the hosts in front just before the break but Getafe dug in.

Villarreal take the lead! 🟡 Santi Comesaña nets the opening goal of the game just before the break ⚽ pic.twitter.com/mruXq0M1VE — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 20, 2024

That determination proved crucial, as Getafe turned up the pressure in the final stages, and Mauro Arambarri fired home from the penalty spot to snatch a point on the road for the first time since the opening weekend.

Images via Getty Images / One Football