“He reminds me of me” – Barcelona icon gives thoughts on Lamine Yamal and Vitor Roque

Lamine Yamal continues to go from strength to strength, and at 17, he is already a world class player. He continues to mesmerise, and one of those to have been amazed is Barcelona icon Rivaldo.

Speaking to Sport, Rivaldo assessed the style of play that the teenage sensation shows, while also admitting that he expects him to make a significant impact on football.

“At times he reminds me of me because I also played to enjoy football, that joy… He has that joy, he plays to enjoy, he enjoys it and so do the fans. He’s 17 years old but plays like he’s 26 or 27. Surely he is going to be a great – he already is. He is doing a great job: he is champion of the European Championship, he is seen well in Barcelona… But one day he will be the best in the world.

“We have to protect him because he is a talented player. Football is to enter hard, there are fouls, but not with violence or to injure. The referees have to be more attentive, not only for him, but for everyone.”

Rivaldo also spoke on fellow Brazilian star Vitor Roque, whom he still expects to succeed at Barcelona – despite his struggling start to life in Spanish football.

“Vitor arrived in the middle of the season at a difficult time. And he didn’t have the confidence or the minutes, but he’s a great player and he’s going to gain a lot of experience at Betis and, surely, he’ll return to Barcelona. Now he’s touched, a little sad to have left, but he can come back and make a difference in the future because he knows how to play.”