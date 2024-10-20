Barcelona

Harry Kane ready for ‘special’ Robert Lewandowski clash

Harry Kane is ready for a Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League showdown with Barcelona.

The Bavarians land in Catalonia on October 23, to face off with former boss Hansi Flick, in high-stakes European battle.

The Bundesliga giants are looking to bounce back in their Champions League campaign, after an opening 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb, followed by a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Kane has geared up for his trip to Catalonia in ruthless style with a hat trick in the 4-0 weekend Bundesliga win over VfB Stuttgart.

That continues the England captain’s strong start to the 2024/25 season with 13 club goals scored so far.

However, this game is a step up, and a chance for Kane to test himself in direct opposition to former Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski, who is also in flying form in Barcelona.

“Robert is a fantastic striker, one of the best of my generation, it will be a special match. Many of us know him very well”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We expect him to be a similar opponent in midweek, Barcelona will want to keep the ball and press high. It will be a tough battle, but we face it with confidence.”

A trip to Barcelona will be the first time Kane has faced La Blaugrana since his Tottenham days where he scored once in two games against them.

