Hansi Flick offers double positive Barcelona fitness update

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has delivered good news on the fitness of Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia.

La Blaugrana roared back into action following the October international break with a dominant 5-1 La Liga home win against Sevilla.

As the goals flew in Catalonia, Flick’s charges extended their lead at the top of the table, in a warning shot to their rivals.

The return of Gavi, following an 11-month injury lay off was a key boost for Flick, and there was more positivity from him at full time.

Despite ongoing doubts over when De Jong will be fit to return, Flick claimed there is no major issue, and the same for Garcia, who pulled out in the warm up for this game.

“Frenkie had some discomfort today, but he’s fine. Eric also has some pain, but it’s nothing serious”, he said at full time.

Garcia could be in consideration for the midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich but a late call will be needed for De Jong.