Gavi: I have dreamt about Barcelona return

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Gavi of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 20, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Gavi has opened up on his emotional return to Barcelona action.

After 11 long months on the sidelines, the La Blaugrana star finally made his return to the team, on the back of the October international break.

Gavi’s knee surgery has kept him on the fringes of Hansi Flick’s start at Barcelona but the German coach has hailed his impact in training.

As a return date ticked closer, fans grew in excitement, as he was named on the bench for their 5-1 La Liga win over Sevilla.

Despite the thrill of scoring five or more goals in a game for the fourth time this season, Gavi’s cameo off the bench caused the biggest cheer from the home crowd, as he donned the captain’s armband.

The 20-year-old was full of his trademark industry in the final minutes as he steps up to a full return in the coming weeks.

“I’m very happy to be back with the team. I’ve dreamt about this moment for months and I’m grateful to everyone because they’ve made it much easier for me”, as per reports from Marca.

“The worst thing is not playing. Watching the team from the outside is very hard and you have to enjoy every moment and value things. I feel very lucky to be here today.”

Barcelona now host Bayern Munich on October 23 in Catalonia before a huge El Clasico trip to Real Madrid three days later.

Images via Getty Images / One Football