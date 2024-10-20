Five star Barcelona hammer Sevilla on La Liga return

Barcelona have fired a warning to their La Liga rivals with a ruthless 5-1 home win against Sevilla.

La Blaugrana set down a marker on their return to action following the October international breeak as they overpowered the Andalucians in Catalonia.

The damage was done by half time on a dominant night for Barcelona with a Robert Lewandowski brace, either side of a superb strike from Pedri.

That effectively ended the contest before the restart, with Hansi Flick opting to rest players in the second period, ahead of facing Bayern Munich in midweek.

One of those changes made the difference in the closing stages alongside a Stanis Idumbo consolation goal for the visitors.

Pablo Torre slotted home his first home goal of 2024/25, before the Spain U2 swerved home a free kick in the closing stages, to make it five for Barcelona.

Barcelona host Bayern Munich on October 23 in Catalonia before a huge El Clasico trip to Real Madrid three days later.

