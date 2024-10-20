Official: Gavi makes Barcelona return after 349 days out, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez also back

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has announced his matchday squad for Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Sevilla, and the 23-man roster features several significant names.

The most notable sees the return of Gavi, who had been out since last November with a serious knee injury. After training well in recent weeks, he has received the medical green light for the match at the Estadi Olimpic – the same is also said for Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez, who have both been out with muscular problems in recent weeks.

Wojciech Szczesny is also called upon by Flick for the first time since he signed for Barcelona at the start of the month. However, he’ll be on the bench, as it’s already been confirmed that Inaki Pena will remain as the starting goalkeeper for the next two matches at least.

The final piece of good news for Barcelona involves Frenkie de Jong, who has also been included in the squad after came through a bout of discomfort that he had suffered in the last couple of days.