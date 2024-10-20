Celta Vigo prepare to make opening move in transfer battle with Barcelona

Oscar Mingueza has been a standout performer for Celta Vigo during the opening two months of the season, and he was again in good form during the slender defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night. He provided the assist for Williot Swedberg’s equaliser, with that taking his tally to two goals and five assists.

Mingueza’s excellent form has seen a number of clubs take an interest in signing him in 2025. Barcelona are one of them, and they can pick him up for only €10m – his Celta release clause is €20m, but the Catalans have a 50% sell-on clause that would come into effect.

Celta have no plans to lose Mingueza, and soon, they will attempt to secure 100% of his rights. According to Relevo, it is more likely that they go for this soon, rather than Barcelona trying to sign the 25-year-old defender.

Barcelona have been looking for a new right-back, and Mingueza would be a very nice low-cost signing. They have the matter in their own hands, although Celta will push hard to secure their ideal outcome.