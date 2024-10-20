Celta Vigo furious as player missed out against Real Madrid due to CAS snub

Celta Vigo produced a very good performance against Real Madrid on Saturday, but ultimately, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Balaidos. Claudio Giraldez was without the talismanic figure of Iago Aspas because of suspension, and Ilaix Moriba was also absent after being sent off against Las Palmas two weeks ago.

Celta appealed both dismissals, and in Moriba’s case, they took it as far as they could. After their complaint to the Appeals Committee was rejected, the Galicians ended up taking the matter up with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, ED have reported that CAS ended up not responding to Celta’s appeal by the time Saturday’s match kicked off, which meant that they were forced to do without Moriba.

Celta and their fans alike have both expressed outrage, although Giraldez chose to move on quickly from the matter. Moriba (and Aspas) will be back next weekend for the trip to Leganes.