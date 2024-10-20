Barcelona President Joan Laporta charged with alleged fraud for second time in two weeks

Recently, Barcelona president Joan Laporta, as well as his former partner Joan Oliver, were charged by a Barcelona magistrate for allegedly failing to return an investment of €4.7m to another investor. The pair are now facing trouble again.

As reported by Relevo, the Court of Instruction number 21 of Barcelona has admitted a complaint filed against Laporta and Oliver, who have been accused of failing to return €50k to a different investor.

According to Laporta, he invested some of the mentioned funds in CF Reus Deportiu, who had been in the Segunda until they were liquidated in 2020. As per the report, money was also used towards the setting up of a La Masia-style academy in Asia.

Laporta has had a very busy of late, and this is another matter that he will have to deal with. The Barcelona president will be summoned to testify in this case, and the date for that has been set for January.