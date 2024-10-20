Atletico Madrid looking to stave off Premier League interest as contract offer sent to 24-year-old winger

Atletico Madrid have had an indifferent start to the 2024-25 season, and one player that has especially struggled over the opening weeks is Samuel Lino. The 24-year-old has been utilised as a wing-back and as an attacker, although he has not found much success in either position – because of this, he has found himself with a less prominent role compared to the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, Atleti have full confidence in Lino to turn things around in the coming months. Furthermore, they also want to secure his future for many years to come, which is why a contract offer has been sent his way, as reported by Juan Jose Arrien Roldos (via ED).

If accepted, Lino’s salary would significantly increase, while his new release clause would be set at €100m. Atletico Madrid’s idea is that this will also deter interest from a number of Premier League clubs that have been following the Brazilian star over the last 12 months.