WATCH: Kylian Mbappe smashes Real Madrid in front on La Liga return

Real Madrid have secured a perfect return to La Liga action with Kylian Mbappe firing them in front at Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos are looking to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona with a victory on the road in Galicia and their in-form Frenchman made the key first half impact.

Mbappe netted six goals across all competitions, prior to the October international break, before missing out on Les Bleus duty due to a fitness issue.

However, there was no lack of sharpness from the 25-year-old in Vigo, as he buried the first real chance of the night for the visitors.

A poor ball out of defence was intercepted by Eduardo Camavinga with the rebound ruthlessly buried from 20 yards by Mbappe.

A crucial half time lead will have Los Blancos full of confidence as they aim to maintain an unbeaten league record since the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

