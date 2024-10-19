Bayern Munich need no reminder of the abilities of Hansi Flick ahead of facing Barcelona next week.

The two European powerhouses face off in Catalonia on October 23 in a crunch UEFA Champions League showdown.

Flick will face his old team for the first time, as he continues on a positive start to life at Barcelona, after making a summer move to La Liga.

The 59-year-old enjoyed great success during his time in charge in Bavaria, with successive Bundesliga titles in 2020 and 2021, and a memorable Champions League crown in 2020.

His stock remains high in German football and current Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany had nothing but praise for him ahead of their meeting in the coming days at the Estadio Olímpic Lluis Companys.

“There are coaches who have done a lot for Bayern, and Hansi Flick is one of them. Of course it will be a special match for him and us. But of course, in the end, we both want to win”, he said.

Bayern Munich head into the game against Barcelona on the back of a return to action, in a 4-0 Bundesliga weekend win over VfB Stuttgart, with England captain Harry Kane firing in a hat trick for Kompany’s charges.