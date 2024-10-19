“They want to destroy us” – Joan Laporta hits out at Barcelona critics

On Saturday, Barcelona hosted their annual General Assembly. Joan Laporta, the club’s president, discussed a variety of topics, one of which was about teams’ reported strained relationship with the Catalan giants.

The Negreira case saw numerous clubs take aim at Barcelona, and relations have not improved since. Laporta took a strong approach when discussing the subject, as per Diario AS.

“Our anthem says so: we fight against everything and everyone. This is not victimhood. We fight against those who repeatedly say that they appeal to the Negreira case that we are winning in court. Now that they are judging us, the instructions are not favourable. Every time we are doing well, it comes back out. There are people who don’t want us to win, they are angry that we win. To defend ourselves we cannot show weaknesses. They want to destroy us. We are brave and strong. We have to fight against these elements where they come from and what they are looking for.”

Barcelona have felt very angry in the last 18 months, largely due to the reaction to the Negreira case. They have maintained throughout that they are guilty of all charges – for now, that matter is still being investigated by the relevant authorities.