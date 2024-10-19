Real Madrid target will have €90m release clause in 2025

Real Madrid will almost certainly try to sign a new central defender in 2025. Despite the departures of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin, no one was brought in during the summer, and this has meant that Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as natural options until David Alaba makes his return from an ACL injury.

At this stage, one of Real Madrid’s leading targets in this regard is Castello Lukeba. It is a left-sided centre-back that is wanted, and the 21-year-old fits the bill perfectly. However, it appears that he will not cheap.

A move in January appears unlikely, and next summer, Sky Germany (via FootballTransfers) have reported that Lukeba’s release clause will be set at €90m. It means that RB Leipzig would be under no pressure to sell for less than this amount.

The following summer, Lukeba would be available for €65m, although Real Madrid would surely not want to wait until then. It remains to be seen whether these developments make a difference in their pursuit.