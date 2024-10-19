Predicted XIs Celta Vigo-Real Madrid: Four returnees to be handed starts by Carlo Ancelotti

On Saturday, Real Madrid make their return to action after the international break. The reigning La Liga champions make the trip to Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo, and a victory would see them draw level with Barcelona at the top of the standings.

It was a productive two weeks for Carlo Ancelotti, who has seen Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe all return to full fitness after minor injuries. According to Diario AS, all four are in line to start in Galicia, with the only doubt being whether to play with three midfielders or four. Federico Valverde could be given a rest after returning late from Uruguay duty, which would see Rodrygo Goes play instead.

Celta will be without the services of suspended duo Ilaix Moriba and Iago Aspas, who were both sent off against Las Palmas two weeks ago. Hugo Sotelo and Jonathan Bamba would take their places in the line-up submitted by head coach Claudio Giraldez.

It should be an intriguing match at Balaidos. Real Madrid only narrowly won there last season, and since then, Celta’s home form has improved significantly. It will be far from easy for Ancelotti’s side to win again.