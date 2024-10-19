Luka Modric to make Real Madrid history against Celta Vigo

Luka Modric is no longer as prominent as he once was at Real Madrid, but he remains an important player for Carlo Ancelotti. He’s started three of the last five matches, and provided an assist in the most recent fixture against Villarreal. Despite this, he’s not expected to start at Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

However, it’s almost certain that Modric will appear at some stage, and when he does, he will make Real Madrid history. As per Cadena SER, he will surpass Ferenc Puskas (39y 36d) as the oldest player to make an appearance in the club’s history.

Saturday is the first opportunity for Modric (39y 40d) to break the record, but even if he does not feature at Balaidos, he will inevitably feature at some stage between now and the end of the season.

Another record that Modric will have in his sights is Real Madrid’s oldest goalscorer – that is also held by Puskas (39y 15d). Given that he still plays at a very high level, it’s expected that this could also fall before his time at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end.