Saturday’s La Liga action featured a double dose of Basque joy as Athletic Club cruised to a 4-1 home victory over Espanyol and Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Girona.

There was also some rare away glory for Real Betis as they sealed a first away league win of the campaign at Osasuna.

Here’s how Saturday’s early action played out…

Athletic Club 4-1 Espanyol

Athletic Club signed off for the October international break with one win in four games across all competitions.

However, they roared back into life against Espanyol, as Dani Vivian fired them in front from close range after just six minutes.

The hosts took the initiative from there, as Inaki Williams calmly slotted home two goals inside two minutes, before half time in Bilbao.

Just look at that touch and finish from 🇬🇭 Iñaki Williams 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nsE1W2JUQb — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 19, 2024

The onslaught continued after the restart, as Alex Berenguer took his chance to fire home, a first goal of the season, before Alvaro Tejero curled home a brilliant free kick consolation in added time.

Osasuna 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis banished their poor away form in Pamplona as Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque steered home an early breakthrough.

Vitor Roque (19) scores his 2nd league goal of the season to give Real Betis the early 1-0 lead away from home against Osasuna. ⚽️🇧🇷 Aitor Ruibal (28) cuts it back to get his first league assist of the season. 🪄🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/A5lwN7ulvC — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) October 19, 2024

However, the hosts hit back, either side of the break and Lucas Torro deservedly tapped them level on the hour mark.

That set the clash up in the final stages, as Vitor Roque’s half time replacement Chimy Avila fired home the winner for his first league goal of the season, as defender Natan was sent off in added time.

Girona 0-1 Real Sociedad

La Real have stalled since the start of the season with just two league wins prior to their trip to fellow strugglers Girona.

However, despite the form book being against them, the visitors had the better chances in the opening 45 minutes.

That pressure was rewarded just before the interval as captain Mikel Oyarzabal headed home what proved to be a vital winner for the Basque giants.

