Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr seal Vigo victory for Real Madrid

Real Madrid cruised back into La Liga action with a 2-1 win on the road at Celta Vigo.

The visitors were forced to dig deep in the second half after being handed a superb half time lead by the returning Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe continued his hot streak in front of goal, to fire home his eighth club goal of 2024/25, after a defensive lapse by the hosts.

However, despite the setback, Celta Vigo rallied after the restart with Williot Swedberg coolly tucking home an equaliser with the Los Blancos defence caught up the pitch.

That pushed the tie into tight territory for the defending champions late on but they provided a trademark moment of quality.

Mbappe got the party started in Vigo but his attacking partner Vinicius Junior completed the job on 66 minutes.

The Brazilian stole in behind the Celta defence to confidently bury Luka Modric’s clever pass and secure all three points for Los Blancos.

Celta carved out chances for a second equaliser late on, but Real Madrid held on, to extend their unbeaten start to the domestic season.

