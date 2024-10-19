Joan Laporta confirms transfer fee of Barcelona summer signing

Barcelona had big plans for the 2024 summer transfer window, but in the end, they fell short of expectations. Dani Olmo turned out to be the only first team signing, although Wojciech Szczesny has since joined as cover for the season-ending injury suffered by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Olmo signed from RB Leipzig after playing a leading role in Spain’s success at Euro 2024. Speaking at the club’s General Assembly, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed the transfer fee that was paid, while also highlighting how the transfer model in place has been effective, as per Diario AS.

“Thanks to the levers we didn’t have to scratch our pockets. In one company there would have been a capital increase, but we were brave, we took the levers and gave the club traction to make the urgent commitments that existed. We were able to buy new players and make a more competitive team. We are better off and there are indicators that say it clearly.

“I also want to highlight the work of Deco. The reduction in the sports wage bill makes us have a better ratio of salaries and incomes. When we arrived, the ratio was at 98%. That wage bill was unsustainable. During the summer, only Dani Olmo, who cost us €47m, and Pau Víctor were signed. Thanks to the good work of Deco we have sold players for a net value of cost us €80m.”

Barcelona’s finances do appear to be slowly improving. However, there is still a long way to go before parity is restored.