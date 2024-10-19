“I have been on the other side” – Hansi Flick weighs into Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal dispute with RFEF

Last weekend, Barcelona were involved in a dispute with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). It centred around Lamine Yamal, who had picked up a slight knock during Spain’s victory over Denmark – La Roja tried to keep him, but after demands were made by the Catalans, as well as the carrying-out of medical tests, it was decided the the 17-year-old sensation would be withdrawn from the squad.

Hansi Flick has now weighed in on the situation, as a former international manager himself, he empathised with the Federation, and also Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente (via MD).

“I have been on the other side. The coach has done it, he’s fine. When players must rest, they must do so. The Spanish national team has very good players and it’s not a problem for someone else to play.”

Flick also gave an update on Lamine Yamal, in regards to whether his minutes will be managed ahead of Barcelona’s crucial fixtures against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid next week.

“The focus is on tomorrow’s game. Let’s go step by step. It’s an important game and we’ll start with the line-up who are at their best. This is our idea. The treatment that has been done has gone well for his recovery. It was a good decision by the coach to rest him, and he is ready.”