“He felt some discomfort” – Hansi Flick casts doubt on starting role for Barcelona star

On Sunday, Barcelona make their return to action after the international break. The La Liga leaders take on Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic, before two mammoth fixtures against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid next week.

President Laporta has confirmed that Dani Olmo was signed for €47m + variables. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 19, 2024

For now, Hansi Flick’s sole focus is on Los Nervionenses. However, with those two matches coming up, it could be the time for some alterations to be made, and Frenkie de Jong is someone that is in line for a first start in almost six month – especially as it’d allow him match fitness to be built up.

However, Flick has confirmed that de Jong is doubtful to start against Sevilla, as per MD.

“We have to see it tomorrow. Yesterday he felt some discomfort, he started with the group today but then he went to the sidelines. I wanted to make him play as a starter, but we’ll see.”

Flick also confirmed that Barcelona will be able to count on the returning trio of Gavi, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez, although none of them will be starting against Sevilla.

“(Gavi) will surely be on the bench and I’d like to see him train. He has a very good predisposition. The same thing happens with Fermin and he will surely be able to play. Dani will be on the bench but we will focus more on Wednesday.”