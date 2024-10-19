Harry Kane offered a reminder of his deadly record in front of goal ahead of Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League trip to Barcelona.

The Bavarians land in Catalonia on October 23, to face off with former boss Hansi Flick, in an eagerly awaited European meeting.

The Bundesliga giants have endured a mixed start to their Champions League campaign with an opening 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb followed by a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Kane scored four goals against their Croatian visitors in September but his goal return since then has dropped.

Injuries have played a role, with just one club goal in the following four games, ahead of this weekend.

However, the England star has returned to form at the perfect time from Vincent Kompany’s view, as he buried a hat trick in their 4-0 Bundesliga home win over VfB Stuttgart.

🚨Harry Kane scores three or more goals in a game for the third time this season….Barcelona v Bayern Munich on Wednesday night 👀🍿 https://t.co/WczWgO5aN3 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 19, 2024

It is the third time Kane has scored three or more goals in a game this season with 13 club goals so far in 2024/25.

A trip to Barcelona will be the first time Kane has faced La Blaugrana since his Tottenham days where he scored once in two games against them.