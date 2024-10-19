Hansi Flick clarifies Barcelona goalkeeping situation ahead of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid fixtures

The next seven days are massive for Barcelona. They face Sevilla on Sunday, before titanic battles against Bayern Munich (Wednesday) and Real Madrid (next Saturday). Hansi Flick’s squad is in a good place ahead of this, with the likes of Gavi, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez having just returned from injury lay-offs.

Hansi Flick and Xavi Hernández only live half a kilometer away from each other. They recently spoke about Barça, how Flick is doing and how it went for Xavi. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 19, 2024

Another player that will be available against Sevilla is Wojciech Szczesny. The 34-year-old was not included in the squad to face Alaves two weeks ago as he had only just signed, but after recovering his level during training, he is now being considered for selection.

However, he will not play against Sevilla, barring an Inaki Pena injury. Hansi Flick has confirmed this during his pre-match press conference, and he also stated that Pena will be in the line-up against Bayern too, as per MD.

“It’s good that (Szczesny) says he’s ready, but there’s no reason why Inaki Pena shouldn’t play. Pena will play on Sunday and next Wednesday. I add that we are happy that Szczesny is ready to play.”

Flick has left the situation open for next weekend’s El Clasico, but Pena certainly starts as favourite for that one too. Barcelona will hope that they don’t regret it.