The free agent market will be very hot in 2025, with many top players seeing their contracts expire at the end of the season. Alphonso Davies is one of those, and his situation will be one to watch over the coming months.

Davies is not expected to sign a new deal at Bayern Munich, which will mean that he is free to agree terms with another club from January. Real Madrid have been strongly interested in him for several months, and while their intention is to offer a pre-contract, they are expected to face competition from Manchester United and Barcelona.

According to Sport, Davies’ salary demands will make it very difficult for anyone to sign him, as he is said to be demanding a €20m annual salary from his next club. In Barcelona’s case, this would make it almost impossible for a deal to be done, especially as he is not a necessary signing.

Inevitably. Davies’ demands will end up dropping closer as the months go on. However, Real Madrid have already missed out on Leny Yoro to Man United, so if they don’t stump up the cash on this occasion, they could lose again.