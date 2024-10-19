Diego Simeone confirms reports on circumstances surrounding Samu Omorodion’s Atletico Madrid exit

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of discussion about Samu Omorodion, who has made a flying start to life at FC Porto. The 21-year-old left Atletico Madrid without playing a single match, as he was on loan at Alaves during the one season that he was registered to Los Colchoneros.

Specifically, the circumstances surrounding Samu’s departure have been highlighted. A recent report stated that the young striker had asked to leave Atleti early in the summer, and head coach Diego Simeone confirmed this during his press conference on Saturday, as per Diario AS.

“We try to be fair in the search for the best for the club and the team. He knows that on June 28 he sent a message that it was clear that he did not want to be at Atletico.”

Atletico Madrid are surely regretting Samu’s departure, although if he pushed for him, there was probably little that could be done – especially when taking into account that a sale was needed for financial reasons.