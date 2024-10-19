Diego Simeone rallies Atletico Madrid fans despite partial stadium closure

Atletico Madrid return to La Liga action at home to Leganes on October 20.

Los Rojiblancos will be looking to secure a key home derby win, following the October international break, but there will be changes in Madrid.

A new sponsorship deal sees their home arena renamed as the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano with this clash their first outing under the new banner.

However, the home fan volume will be reduced for the visit of Leganes, following an ongoing investigation by La Liga and the RFEF.

In the last couple of weeks, Atletico Madrid were punished by the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee and handed a partial stadium closure for three matches.

That was reduced on appeal to one game, alongside a fine, with the lower part of the south stand now shut against Leganes.

The club will not sell tickets for the next five away matches to the members of the Grada de Animación, while those who participated in violent incidents in the Real Madrid derby will be investigated and expelled.

Diego Simeone was asked about the impact of missing a noisy section of the home crowd but the Argentinian is confident the remainder will cover the gap.

“We have people who are always singing, we have 5,000 missing, but we also have 55,000 to compensate for those who will not be there tomorrow”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.