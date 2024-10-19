Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid’s quality decided Celta Vigo win

Carlo Ancelotti was clear on the decisive factor as Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos move level on points with league leaders Barcelona overnight with the Catalans in action tomorrow.

As the campaign restarted, following the October international break, Ancelotti’s charges were forced to dig deep in Galicia, to return home with three points.

Superb goals either side of the break from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior secured victory for Ancelotti ahead of a crunch run of games.

The Italian appeared irked at certain points during the second period in Vigo but he insisted the quality in his team will always give them hope of victory.

“When they equalised, I think the changes I made gave the team new energy. It’s a very important victory”, he said at full time.

“We scored two spectacular goals, we have that quality. The team trained well in the break, to improve their conditions, now we have to keep going.”

Up next for Ancelotti’s team is a UEFA Champions League home clash with Borussia Dortmund on October 22 before hosting rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of 2024/25 in Madrid four days later.