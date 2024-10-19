Carlo Ancelotti ‘honoured to coach’ record breaking Luka Modric

Carlo Ancelotti reserved special praise for captain Luka Modric as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos picked up an important victory on the road in Galicia to start their return to action with three points.

However, they were made to work for it by the hosts, as a late goal secured the win at the Estadio Balaidos.

Kylian Mbappe’s early goal got the ball rolling before a superb Modric assist teed up Vinicius Junior for the clincher.

Modric’s game winning intervention came just minutes after he was sent on from the bench by Ancelotti as yet another reminder of his incredible enduring quality.

A late role did not just settle this game, but broke another club record for the Croatian, as he became the oldest player to represent Real Madrid.

🇭🇷 Another Real Madrid record broken by Luka Modric as he surpasses Ferenc Puskas 👏 https://t.co/lrf29DjxDr — Football España (@footballespana_) October 19, 2024

At 39 years and 40 days, in his 13th season at the club, Modric overhauled the benchmark of the iconic Ferenc Puskas and Ancelotti hailed him at full time.

“We won thanks to a fantastic pass from Modric, he has this quality, and Luka always contributes”, he said.

“When he starts, when he comes off the bench… he always helps us. He came on at a difficult moment in the match and changed the game for us.

“It’s been an honour to train him and work with him. Everything he’s been able to achieve is because he’s a fantastic professional and a great man.”