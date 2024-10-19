Carlo Ancelotti assistants considering Real Madrid exit

Carlo Ancelotti’s managerial career in expected to end in the next two years. He is contracted at Real Madrid until 2026, and upon leaving the reigning European and La Liga champions, he is expected to announce his retirement from football.

For now, Ancelotti does not thinking about his retirement, but it appears that his assistants do. As reported by Relevo, his son Davide and also Francesco Mauri are considering their next steps, as both look to move into becoming a manager themselves.

Ancelotti Jr has already been linked with several jobs in the last 12 months, which has included Sevilla and Leicester City. However, he will not leave Real Madrid until his father does.

For both Ancelotti Jr and Mauri, it is not a serious thought at the moment. Both are firmly focused on Real Madrid, and they do not expect Ancelotti Sr to be walking away from the Santiago Bernabeu until next summer at the earliest.