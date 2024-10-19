Bayern Munich talisman struggling with injury ahead of Champions League showdown against Barcelona

On Wednesday, one of the biggest Champions League matches of the season so far will take place at the Estadi Olimpic. Bayern Munich will make the trip to Catalonia to face high-flying Barcelona, who will be aiming to make it back-to-back victories in the competition.

Hansi Flick and Xavi Hernández only live half a kilometer away from each other. They recently spoke about Barça, how Flick is doing and how it went for Xavi. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 19, 2024

Ahead of the fixture, Barcelona will recover four players: Wojciech Szczesny, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez. By comparison, Bayern could be without one of their most important starters: Jamal Musiala.

Two weeks ago, Musiala suffered a hip injury against Eintracht Frankfurt. According to Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany (via MD), the 21-year-old attacking midfielder will miss their match this weekend, while he is also labelled as a doubt for the trip to Barcelona.

Musiala’s absence would be a massive blow for Bayern, and in turn, a major boost for Barcelona. In the next 48-72 hours, it will be determined whether he will be able to feature for the Bavaria-based side.