Bayern Munich star ruled out of Barcelona clash after freak injury

Bayern Munich will be without key star Aleksandar Pavlovic for their UEFA Champions League trip to Barcelona.

The Bundesliga giants arrive in Catalonia on October 23, to battle with former boss Hansi Flick, in a crucial European clash.

The German side are looking to bounce back from their last Champions League outing as they slipped to a 1-0 loss away at Aston Villa.

However, their task against Barcelona has now been made harder, with Pavlovic ruled out for a potentially long spell.

🚨Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic will miss the UEFA Champions League trip to Barcelona with a suspected broken collarbone https://t.co/loROWypz4n — Football España (@footballespana_) October 19, 2024

The German international landed awkwardly in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 Bundesliga weekend win over VfB Stuttgart.

He was stretchered off after just eight minutes with widespread reports, including from The Athletic, quoting Max Eberl’s comments on a broken collarbone prognosis.

Pavlovic will undergo tests in the coming days, but he is already out of the game at Barcelona, with his return date unknown.

Konrad Laimer and Joao Palhinha are the candidates to replace him in the starting line up with Pavlovic starting the last six successive games in all competitions.

Images via Getty Images / One Football