Barcelona tracking 16-year-old South American sensation likened to Erling Haaland

Barcelona are one of many clubs that regularly keeps an eye on the South American market in their search for talented youngsters, and the ongoing South American U15 Championship has allowed them to cast their eye over many options at the same time. For this, one has emerged above the rest: Juan Riquelme Angulo.

According to Sport, Barcelona have taken a keen interest in the 16-year-old striker, who has been likened in his playstyle to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. He has scored four goals in six appearances at the ongoing tournament, which currently has him as top scorer.

Riquelme Angulo, who stands at a remarkable 1.93m despite his young age, plays in his homeland with Independiente del Valle, and the Ecuadorian giants will surely be contacted by many clubs over the next 12-18 months.

Barcelona do need a long-term striker, so pursuing Riquelme Angulo could be ingenious. However, they will surely face significant competition for his services, should they end up making a move.