Atletico Madrid and Valencia failed in bids to sign La Liga starlet during summer transfer window

During the summer. Atletico Madrid pushed hard to sign multiple central defenders. They secured the services of Robin Le Normand fairly early on, but it was not until late August that they managed to sign their second, which was Clement Lenglet.

Many options were looked at by Atleti before Lenglet was settled on. According to Marca, one of those that they showed serious interest in was Juanma Herzog, as they had submitted a €4m offer. However, Las Palmas turned it down.

Valencia were also keen on Herzog, although their offer was €2.5m. Las Palmas value the 20-year-old very highly, which is why they decided not to sell him for a reduced fee, especially as they had already parted ways with fellow centre-back Saul Coco, who had joined Torino.

Herzog has been a regular for Las Palmas in recent weeks, although he has been unable to help them stop their miserable form. Nevertheless, it’s likely that Atletico Madrid and Valencia are still keeping tabs on his situation.