Arne Slot rejects concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold link to Real Madrid

Despite the speculation over his future, Arne Slot has insisted Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully focused on Liverpool.

The England star has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2025, with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season, but the Premier League giants have no interest in a possible January exit.

The latest update on the saga indicates Liverpool have resigned themselves to losing the defender at the end of the campaign as Real Madrid close in.

However, both sides are tight lipped on the situation, with the 25-year-old not expected to make a firm call until the start of 2025.

Slot was asked about the situation, ahead of Liverpool’s return to Premier League action this weekend, with no firm update over contract talks.

Despite the growing pressure, the Dutch coach rejected rumours of his right back feeling the tension, with his experience the vital component.

“Maybe if you’re 17 or 18 years of age it could be difficult for you. But Trent has won the Premier League and the Champions League”, he said.

“If you think he (and others) are disturbed by this interest then you don’t do justice to how strong they are mentally. It’s part of the job.”

Liverpool are expected to push for an answer on a renewal before the end of 2024 as Real Madrid lie in wait.