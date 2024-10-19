“An absolute cry-baby” – Former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder slams Barcelona icon

Sergio Busquets is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielder to have played football, although he is not everyone’s cup of tea. For former Real Madrid playmaker Wesley Sneijder, his antics were a serious annoyance.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Sneijder – who also faced Busquets at international level on multiple occasions – took aim at the former Barcelona and Spain pivot, who is currently at Inter Miami.

“Busquets was an extremely annoying player, always giving it to others but never able to receive. As soon as he received one hit he would start crying. An absolute cry-baby. I literally had fights with him every single game. At one point I told him: ‘I will see you in Ibiza in the summer, then you and I will talk again.’

“In 2010 we beat Barcelona 3-1 at home, then we had to go to Camp Nou and after 8 minutes Motta hit him and Busquets started rolling on the ground while looking through his hands to see if Motta got a red card, and then he got up again and he was fine, the cry-baby. A nasty guy to play against.”

'Wat een 𝗷𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗱' 😢

Wesley Sneijder koestert warme herinneringen aan Iniesta, maar over Busquets is de middenvelder minder te spreken.. 😅#ZiggoSport #Rondo pic.twitter.com/vMyFnCLJx4 — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) October 18, 2024

Barcelona and Busquets certainly had the better of Sneijder during his two-year spell at Real Madrid, and he also won the 2010 World Cup against him in South Africa. It’s unlikely that he’ll affected by the comments.