Real Valladolid end winless streak with wild Alaves victory

Real Valladolid secured a shock win at Alaves to seal their first La Liga victory since the opening weekend.

The visitors remain inside the relegation zone, despite leaving the Basque Country with all three points, in a debut away win of 2024/25.

Despite this clash looking like a tight battle ahead of kick off, the goals flew in, as Toni Martinez cannoned home a superb opener for the hosts.

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘆𝘇𝗷𝗮 𝗻𝗮 𝗽𝗼𝘇𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿! ⚽️🎯 Idealnie przymierzył w tej sytuacji Toni Martínez! 🔥 Deportivo Alavés prowadzi z Realem Valladolid. #lazabawa🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/UFoV0Jjy2k — ELEVEN SPORTS PL (@ELEVENSPORTSPL) October 18, 2024

Mamadou Sylla equalised from the penalty spot, to level the clash before the break for Valladolid, in his first goal of the campaign.

Alaves struggled after the restart and Selim Amallah rolled the away side back in front with their second spot kick of the night.

Anuar Mohamed Tuhami slammed home the clincher for Valladolid, in his first La Liga goal since since 2022, as Alaves were unable to recover.

Kike Garcia triggered a rally in the dying seconds, as he netted off the bench deep into added time, before being sent off for dissent before the final whistle.

1 – Kike García is the first Alavés player in the 21st century to come on as a substitute, score and get a red card in a single @LaLigaEN match. Frenzy. pic.twitter.com/AvOA2sQhxy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 18, 2024

Images via Getty Images / One Football