Real Madrid yet to expel former member of far-right ultra group despite violent incidents

Real Madrid have long-since managed to ensure the neo-nazi Ultra Sur group do not enter the Santiago Bernabeu as a group, but some of their members continue to attend games, and even hold power over tickets. One name in particular is a regular offender.

Former Ultras Sur leader Carlos Clara remains a fixture at home games, and away games. As highlighted by Relevo, Clara has been involved in two violent incidents in the Bernabeu in recent years, something the club tends to punish with immediate expulsion.

However Clara has been kicked out of the stadium for assaulting another fan, and assaulting a member of the security team, something that the Anti-Violence Committee has suggested punishing with a year-long ban and a €4k fan. Los Blancos are yet to act though, and he is also facing a trial for assaulting someone 20 metres from the Bernabeu in 2021, having missed the initial date due to vertigo.

In addition, Clara remains President of the La Clasica supporters club, who the club supply with tickets for away games. Currently he is involved in the distribution of tickets and the organisation of trip to Liverpool in the Champions League.

This report clearly comes amid the backlash against Atletico Madrid for their handling of another far-right fan group in Frente Atletico, who were in part responsible for the throwing of lighters at Thibaut Courtois at the Metropolitano. Violent incidents involving football fans have been on the rise in recent years, and is starting to become an issue again for the authorities.