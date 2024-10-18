Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies would listen to offer from Manchester United

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is back in the headlines again this week, despite it seeming settled that he would be joining Real Madrid next summer. The Canadian is out of contract next summer, and can sign a precontract in January.

It has emerged that Barcelona have contacted Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh to express their interest in him though, despite Los Blancos agreeing terms with him in March. Now Christian Falk has warned on The Daily Briefing that the Catalans might not be the only competitors Jose Angel Sanchez has to watch out for.

According to his information, Bayern are not currently negotiating with Davies, as they feel the €20m (€10m net) salary demands are too high. Falk confirms that Davies is ‘still dreaming of Real Madrid’, but if Manchester United were willing to meet those demands, then he would hear out their offer.

That does not mean to say he would change his mind on going to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid will be wary after losing out to Manchester United for Leny Yoro, after the Red Devils paid over the odds and guaranteed him a central role. In Davies case, he would likely be given every chance to be the starter, whereas Yoro would have been fourth in the pecking order at centre-back.