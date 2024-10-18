Real Madrid star rules out January exit after change of circumstances

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe looked as if he would be a fringe player in the opening weeks of the season, but increasingly is a go to substitute for Carlo Ancelotti when games get stretched. The Brazilian is content with his role at the moment.

After just ten minutes in Real Madrid’s opening five La Liga games, there had been some talk that he could consider a loan exit in the January, so as not to stunt his development. As with Arda Guler though, Endrick is being gradually introduced by Ancelotti, and got his first start against Lille in the Champions League.

Diario AS say that Endrick is now happier with his role, and has ruled out the possiblity of leaving the club in the winter transfer window. He is content with the minutes he is getting, and has set himself the challenge of eeking out even more of a role as the season goes on.

The young Brazilian might be eased in to the fray, but it is not hard to see Ancelotti calling on him more often as the season goes on. Clearly, rotation, fatigue, and his adaptation have plenty to do with it. Beyond that though, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe can play through the middle, but Endrick is the only natural out and out number nine Ancelotti has.