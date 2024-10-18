Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to supposed contact with England to replace Gareth Southgate

Thomas Tuchel was named as England manager on Tuesday to general surprise, only emerging as a candidate the same week. While in England, Pep Guardiola was previously pointed to as the top choice, Gary Lineker revealed that Carlo Ancelotti was also contacted about the job. The Italian has distanced himself from the idea.

On Friday, ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Balaidos to face Celta Vigo, Ancelotti was asked whether he had been in touch with the English Football Association.

“Nothing with the English Federation. For me, they’ve hired a very good manager, tactically very strong. Good luck to him.”

Ancelotti was also the top choice for the Brazil job before Dorival Junior, as was confirmed by then President of the CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues. After months of uncertainty, Ancelotti committed his future to Real Madrid, signing a new deal until 2026.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been tipped to replace Ancelotti thereafter, and if he is available after the 2026 World Cup, he would no doubt have his pick of the vacancies, but he has said this will be his last job.